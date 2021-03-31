If the shoe fits, Quebec may have to wear it, says reader

Re: “In rush to defend Quebec, federal politicians lose face,” (The Hill Times, March 24, p. 8). I am a professor of political science at St. Thomas University who completely supports Amir Attaran’s right to express his disgust with the government of Quebec’s racial policies and your editorial on the Bloc Québécois’ rather bizarre attempt to claim representation for “pure laine” Quebeckers as victims of racial discrimination. Federal politicians who continue to cater to Quebec’s ethnic politics and politicians should be ashamed of themselves.