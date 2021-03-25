To win, O’Toole doesn’t need a bigger tent

Instead of expending time and effort trying to broaden their tent, the Conservatives should focus on shrinking the Liberal tent. In short, Erin O’Toole must give voters a reason to reject the Liberals.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, pictured April 20, 2020, in the House. The Conservatives don’t need to change who they are, they just need to change how voters perceive the Liberals, writes Gerry Nicholls. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
OAKVILLE, ONT.—One of the most common bits of advice pundits like to offer to Canada’s Conservative Party is that it needs a “bigger tent.”
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
The Conflict of Interest Code for MPs is overdue for its legislated five-year review—as is the federal Conflict of Interest Act, and the Lobbying Act—a review that appears unlikely to happen in this Parliament.
The party tried to offer a ‘variety’ of visuals throughout the convention, but with shifting public health guidelines, it appeared to opt for a visual presentation that seemed ‘stale,’ says one observer.