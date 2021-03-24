Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
ISSUE: 03-24-2021

ISSUE: 03-24-2021

March 24, 2021

Politics This Morning

Politics This Morning


More in News

Conflict watchdog’s power to sanction MPs should be defined, argues CPC MP Reid, but other MPs not convinced

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
The Conflict of Interest Code for MPs is overdue for its legislated five-year review—as is the federal Conflict of Interest Act, and the Lobbying Act—a review that appears unlikely to happen in this Parliament.

Some Senators criticize rushed process as Canada-U.K. transitional trade deal passes Red Chamber without committee review

News|By Neil Moss
Bill C-18 passed through the Senate in two days without a formal committee study, nor a pre-study of the Canada-U.K. transitional trade deal.

Rogers-Shaw merger potentially a bad sign for 5G rollout in Canada, experts and advocates say

News|By Aidan Chamandy
Past spending on network infrastructure, current debt loads, and the looming June spectrum auction all complicate Canada's 5G rollout and the impact of the Rogers-Shaw merger.

Canada’s critical mineral wealth a gem for domestic advanced manufacturing, say experts and stakeholders

News|By Aidan Chamandy
Critical minerals are an essential component in a more modern, technologically oriented economy, and Canada's resource wealth presents an opportunity to attract advanced manufacturing to the country.

Government efforts to fight COVID-19 misinformation get mixed reviews as ‘infodemic’ persists

News|By Alice Chen
Without social media regulation and strong education, you’re just left ‘bailing water with a teaspoon’ when it comes to COVID-19 misinformation, says Green MP Elizabeth May.

Military looks to add more ‘rigour’ in its assessment, selection of senior leaders, says acting defence chief

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
The military is producing a ‘much more prescriptive’ code of professional military conduct, says Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre, which will provide members ‘much more detail’ about what is expected under its values, beyond the exis

‘Parallel pandemic of racism’: Asian-Canadian advocates call for House study on resurgence of anti-Asian hate

By Beatrice Paez
It took the shootings in Atlanta, Ga., ‘for the world to take a hard look at the ongoing experiences of anti-Asian racism,’ says Kennes Lin of the Chinese Canadian National Council.

Senate staff reps say they want new harassment policy to go ahead as dissenters stand firm

News|By Alice Chen
Clare Shrybman, who works in Sen. Marilou McPhedran's office, says she agrees with her boss about problems with the new policy, calling confidentially provisions 'contractually mandated silence.'

Senate leaders promise progress on committees, some of which have barely met since the last election

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Half of the Senate's committees have held only the odd organizational meeting since the last election, thanks to a combination of disputes, negotiations, and logistical obstacles, many related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Columns

