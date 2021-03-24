ISSUE: 03-24-2021

It took the shootings in Atlanta, Ga., ‘for the world to take a hard look at the ongoing experiences of anti-Asian racism,’ says Kennes Lin of the Chinese Canadian National Council.
Clare Shrybman, who works in Sen. Marilou McPhedran's office, says she agrees with her boss about problems with the new policy, calling confidentially provisions 'contractually mandated silence.'
Half of the Senate's committees have held only the odd organizational meeting since the last election, thanks to a combination of disputes, negotiations, and logistical obstacles, many related to the COVID-19 pandemic.