Plus, Independent Senator Kim Pate has amassed more than 19,000 followers on TikTok, and NDP MP Charlie Angus says WE Charity taking aim at him on its website is akin to 'gaslighting.'

During a late-night sitting in the House on June 8, 2017, then-Hill Times photographer Jake Wright happened upon and snapped this photo of former longtime NDP politician Ian Waddell, who was writing at a table in the Library of Parliament. Though not an MP at the time, he liked to stay close to the action. Today, after his death last week, he is being remembered as a 'generous' activist who 'fought big oil' during his time in federal politics, after he died last week.