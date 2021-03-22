If I were Peter MacKay, I’d hop a flight to St. Pierre and start brushing up on my French

Erin O’Toole will get to wear the rose-coloured glasses until the next election. If the Liberals regain their majority, O’Toole’s stock will fall faster than Bitcoin. He will be deeply forgotten.
Peter MacKay, pictured in 2014 on the Hill, was the better choice for leader simply because he had the reputation of being a progressive conservative, writes Michael Harris. The Hill Times file photograph by Jake Wright
HALIFAX—The Conservative Party of Canada has a problem that is harder to fix than picking cat fur out of Velcro.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Lower income mothers were hit a lot harder than most during the pandemic, and experts are arguing that the the next federal budget should include targeted support for women following COVID-19's economic fallout.