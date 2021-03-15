Wear masks, wash hands, and have a little more patience please

Canadians will soon have a better picture of progress—and the work that still remains to be done—surrounding diversity in Canadian newsrooms as information comes pouring in from news organizations across the country.
Canadians’ trust in all institutions, including government, non-governmental organizations, business and the media has fallen starkly back to Earth following a surge in public trust levels in the spring of 2020.
Over four hours of testimony, the House Defence Committee also heard from Lt.-Cmdr. Raymond Trotter, who says senior officers seem to get special treatment when there are sexual-misconduct allegations.
The bigger challenge that faces India in undertaking one of the world’s biggest immunization campaigns is the logistics, rather than a shortage of vaccines, says Stewart Beck, president of the Asia Pacific Foundation.