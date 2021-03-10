The time for the hydrogen economy has come to Canada

The 50-year-old incubating concept of a “hydrogen economy” is finally coming to fruition on a global scale. Last year alone, more than 30 hydrogen strategies and white papers were produced at different government levels internationally. The hydrogen economy uses hydrogen as an energy carrier or “currency” for energy storage and distribution. It provides opportunities to develop clean technology, advance manufacturing, and expand available resources. Zero-carbon hydrogen can power vehicles, generate heat and electricity for residential and industrial applications, and act as a key energy vector that can be distributed, stored, and used for all essential energy needs. It is time for Canada to harness its hydrogen power to address climate change and develop a zero-emission economy.