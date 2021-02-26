Politics This Morning: Quebec court grants feds fourth extension to amend assisted-dying law

Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau, and Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman are expected to meet virtually with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Justice Minister David Lametti's petition to Quebec's Superior Court for a fourth extension was granted just a day before the deadline for responding to its ruling on assisted dying. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Good Friday morning,
The special committee was created through a Conservative motion that was backed by the Liberals, Bloc, and NDP. Nearly half of the members of the committee are members of the International Trade Committee.