AstraZeneca vaccine approval to give Canada ‘greater flexibility’ in distributing doses widely, says health official

Health Canada’s approval of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday will give Canada “greater flexibility” in distributing supplies more widely across the country once it starts to receive the more than 20 million doses on order, say federal officials.

The two-dose AstraZeneca vaccine co-developed with Oxford University can be stored at refrigerated temperatures and has a shelf life of at least six months, according to the regulator. It’s the third vaccine to be authorized for use in Canada. Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine, the first to receive the green light in Canada, has to be stored at ultra-cold storage temperatures, making for a logistical feat to transport to more remote parts of the country.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand (Oakville, Ont.) said Friday Canada is expected to start receiving its first batch—500,000 doses—“in the coming days and weeks” through an agreement reached with India’s Serum Institute, which is authorized to manufacture the shot developed by AstraZeneca. That deal gives Canada an additional two million doses, on top of the 20 million previously ordered. The initial order, which is being manufactured in the United States, is not expected to start arriving until April.

Ms. Anand suggested the latest approval marks a vindication of the “diversification” strategy the government settled on as it moved to negotiate deals with seven “leading” vaccine manufacturers.

“We pursued advance-purchase agreements with seven leading vaccine manufacturers to place Canadians in the best bet possible,” she told reporters. “Once the vaccine was approved by Health Canada, we wanted to make sure that every Canadian had access to a vaccine.”

For nearly two months, the government has been under intense criticism over the pace of the immunization campaign, as it contended with a series of shipment delays.

A visibly upbeat Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) said Canada is turning the corner, with deliveries “ramping up.” He reiterated Canada is still on pace to have enough doses on hand to immunize most Canadians by the end of September.

The AstraZeneca vaccine’s efficacy is estimated at 62 per cent in preventing COVID-19, much lower than mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, which are both above 90 per cent.

In a separate briefing with reporters Friday, Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical health officer at Health Canada, cautioned against putting too much emphasis on a vaccine’s estimated efficacy, noting that AstraZeneca’s has shown to be effective at preventing severe illnesses from the virus, a key metric that regulators accounted for in the approval.

“If there’s a vaccine, and it’s been authorized by Health Canada, it means that it’s met standards. If we look at the standards that we look at for effectiveness, we’re saying that it should be at least 50 per cent,” she said. “If we compare that to the influenza [vaccines] that we authorize every year, if you look back, for example, just to last year, the effectiveness of the flu vaccine against the most common strain was about 64 per cent.”

The vaccine has been approved for use for those 18 years old and over, with the second dose to be administered between four and 12 weeks apart from the first.

Dr. Sharma said there has been growing evidence to indicate that immunity increases if the vaccine is administered closer to the 12-week mark, but there’s still not enough data to form a firmer conclusion.

Though a small fraction (less than 10 per cent) of clinical-trial participants were over the age of 65, Health Canada concluded that the benefits of broadening its use to the adult population outweighed the risks. That conclusion mirrors the decisions made by the World Health Organization’s advisory group and regulators in the United Kingdom and European Union. Some EU countries have taken a different stance, with Germany’s regulator advising against its use for those 65 and over.

The United States has yet to approve the vaccine.

“There is [real-world] evidence to show that, in the older age group, it would be effective, especially at preventing severe disease and hospitalizations,” she said. “It’s not the same kind of quality as evidence based on clinical trials. So when we did the authorization, the question is, ‘For somebody 65 years of age and older, would the benefits of getting the vaccine versus not getting the vaccine outweigh the risk?’ And the answer to that was, ‘Yes.’ ”

Its approval comes as Canada received some 643,000 vaccine doses, the highest volume of shipments to date, Mr. Trudeau noted. In the coming weeks, starting March 1, Canada was forecasted to receive 444,600 doses from Pfizer, according to Health Canada.

With AstraZeneca now authorized for use, Canada is expected to receive a total of 6.5 million by the end of the March.

Dr. Sharma said that the feds’ National Advisory Committee on Immunization is expected to release further guidance early next week to help inform the provinces’ approach on how best to allocate the different vaccines Canada will have on hand.

The regulator is also still reviewing vaccine candidates from Johnson and Johnson and Novavax.

Dr. Sharma hinted that Canada could also soon approve Johnson and Johnson’s one-dose vaccine, which may be authorized for use by the U.S.’ Food and Drug Administration as early as this weekend.

“We are expecting to reach a regulatory decision on these vaccines, on a similar timeline as other international regulators, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency,” she told reporters.

She declined to offer a precise timeline, noting regulators are expecting to receive data on manufacturing Friday.

The government has repeatedly said that it will have enough doses on hand to cover the entire population with the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines alone.

