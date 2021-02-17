Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
it-is-right-for-canada-to-question-the-india-farm-bill-readerAno
Opinion

It is right for Canada to question the India farm bill: reader

February 17, 2021

Canadians are being misled by the India farm bill. International research confirms that small holder farmers produce more food per unit of land than commercial agriculture—the inverse relationship of farm size to productivity. If the Indian government supported small holders, as it does the vested and politically powerful forces of commercial agriculture, family farmers would raise their incomes by producing larger, marketable surpluses that would also add to aggregate food supplies.

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Unconscious bias training for Senators, staff coming to the Upper Chamber

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
The course is one element of a larger, three-year plan tackling diversity and inclusion in the Senate that is currently being developed.

Black History Month has turned into HR blackface

Opinion|By Erica Ifill
We were told by white people in positions of power that they were listening and learning—unfortunately, that’s where many of them stopped. Many aren’t doing. And when they do something, it turns out to be a mockery.

Feds’ move to cancel CERB clawback long overdue, say critics

News|By Beatrice Paez
Had the government dug into its earlier position, says NDP MP Peter Julian, it would have been in the face of an NDP motion in April that had the support of Parliament.

Davie shipyard funding more equitable since 2015, but long-term contracts needed for stability, say experts

News|By Neil Moss
While the federal government says Davie shipyard has received $2.1-billion as part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy since 2015, a spokesperson for the shipyard says the sum is actually around $300-million.

New quarantine measures won’t affect hotel industry’s bottom line, but may create more stress, say stakeholders

News|By Alice Chen
'I don’t really see this as a benefit to hotels because of the incredible applications in logistics that would have to occur,' says Conservative transport critic Stephanie Kusie.

Nobody directed Liberal committee members to filibuster WE Charity proceedings, says Rodriguez

News|By Palak Mangat
Conservative MP Tom Lukiwski insists MPs are 'instructed' to filibuster parliamentary proceedings, as the tactic makes up a 'game plan' that is dictated to them from the party.

‘I still stand by my votes, and also by my support of C-7 as is,’ says Quebec Senator Chantal Petitclerc

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Senators have voted to amend the government's assisted dying bill in five ways so far, but the justice minister and NDP and Conservative critics aren't ready to take a stance on them yet.

‘Everything in this budget will be driven by COVID’: former public servants, Liberal insiders lay out expectations for the pandemic budget

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
‘[These] could be game-time decisions for a lot of these measures,’ says Sahir Khan, who spent three years immersed in federal budget discussions in the PCO.

Conservative Fund’s lack of oversight emerging as key issue in lead-up to next month’s policy convention

News|By Abbas Rana
National council candidates and grassroots members say they want the Conservative Fund to be accountable to the highest elected governing body of the Conservative Party.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions