ISSUE: 02-15-2021

February 15, 2021

Politics This Morning


‘I still stand by my votes, and also by my support of C-7 as is,’ says Quebec Senator Chantal Petitclerc

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Senators have voted to amend the government's assisted dying bill in five ways so far, but the justice minister and NDP and Conservative critics aren't ready to take a stance on them yet.

Indigenous groups wary but hopeful as consultations start on co-developing distinctions-based health legislation 

News
‘We need transformation of health systems in a way that will respect our treaty, constitutional, and Indigenous and inherent rights, and improve the wellness of our people,’ says AFN Regional Chief Marlene Poitras.

Conservative Fund’s lack of oversight emerging as key issue in lead-up to next month’s policy convention

News|By Abbas Rana
National council candidates and grassroots members say they want the Conservative Fund to be accountable to the highest elected governing body of the Conservative Party.

Social conservatives more organized than ever before for next month’s policy convention, say political insiders

News|By Abbas Rana
Campaign Life Coalition and other social conservative organizations endorsed delegates riding by riding to their supporters for the delegate election process.

Blair regrets months-long delay in directing RCMP to address access-to-information backlog

News|By Palak Mangat
Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard says she took Public Safety Minister Bill Blair ‘at his word’ when he told her he ‘takes his responsibilities for transparency seriously’ nearly three months ago.

Canada’s immigration policies create discriminatory outcomes for African applicants, critics say

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
There’s a ‘disconnect’ between the government’s goals to attract francophone immigrants, and the ‘reality’ that sees many French speakers from African nations denied entry, says NDP MP Jenny Kwan.

Green Party Leader Paul to face off against Liberals’ Ien in federal election rematch in Toronto Centre

News|By Beatrice Paez
The Greens had also considered putting Annamie Paul up as a candidate in Guelph, Ont., and other Toronto ridings such as Parkdale-High Park, Toronto–Danforth, and Davenport, all currently held by the Liberals since 2015.

Pressure builds to label Beijing’s persecution of Uyghurs as genocide while subcommittee’s report inches towards tabling

News|By Neil Moss
Mehmet Tohti, executive director of Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project, says a recognition of genocide from Canada is 'long overdue.'

A seat at the table: inside efforts to boost diversity, Black representation in federal candidate nominations

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
'When I look back … I want to feel that we did all that we could to recruit a truly diverse slate of candidates and people who were truly committed to their communities,’ says new Green Party Leader Annamie Paul.
