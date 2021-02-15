‘Everything in this budget will be driven by COVID’: former public servants, Liberal insiders lay out expectations for the pandemic budget

Expect a buttoned-down spring budget, say politicos and former government insiders, as the pandemic and vaccine rollout continue to challenge the Liberals and talk of a pending general election has faded.

“In terms of shiny ponies, I think that the spends have become much more basic,” said Joe Jordan, a consultant lobbyist at Bluesky Strategies and former Liberal MP.

“We’re just trying to keep the economy functioning in some form so that we can rebound quicker when we come out the other end of this thing. Some of the things that people were talking about six months ago, like guaranteed annual income, I think those things have fallen away, because just providing the basic survival monies is going to drain the coffers,” he said.

“I think the government’s thinking has probably shifted from pre-election budget to ‘let’s prove we’re doing a good job’ budget,” said Mr. Jordan.

The government’s fall economic statement said it was setting aside between $70- and $100-billion for a stimulus package to boost the economy over the next three years. The statement warned the size and timing of that package would depend on the state of the economy and the pandemic. It said more clarity would be provided “as virus risks abate, as we begin rolling out a vaccine and as we move toward budget 2021.”

With health experts warning of an incoming third wave of COVID-19, and the government’s vaccine procurement effort behind schedule, it’s not clear that the risks posed by COVID-19 will abate in any serious way before the budget is released, however.

“Everything in this budget will be driven by COVID,” said Mostafa Askari, who worked as a senior official at Finance Canada and then as Canada’s deputy parliamentary budget officer before joining the University of Ottawa’s Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy as its chief economist.

The government may opt to release the budget later rather than sooner, said Mr. Jordan. Public perception of the government’s vaccine rollout is souring, the Liberals’ lead in the polls has shrunk in recent weeks, and the prospect of using the budget as a launching pad for a spring election is likely dead, he said.

“Whatever document they’re going to present as a budget, they’re going to have to actually do some of it now. That will cause a little re-work,” Mr. Jordan said.

“Inclusive growth,” will probably be the frame for Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s (University-Rosedale, Ont.) first budget, said Amarjeet Sohi, a consultant with ALAR Strategy Group who served as the Liberal government’s Natural Resources and Infrastructure minister during the last Parliament.

“Minister Freeland is a very strong proponent of inclusive growth, growth that works for everyone, that creates opportunities for everyone to succeed and be their best,” he said. “I think that will probably be the frame of this budget, keeping in mind the immediate [challenge] that the country is facing on COVID-related health issues, and the plight of seniors in long-term care facilities, and the lack of jobs and the high unemployment rate that Canada is facing because of COVID.”

Money for childcare, job and skills training, and subsidies for carbon capture and storage or energy efficiency renovations could fit into those themes, he said.

Pre-budget consultations are well underway, with the Department of Finance, government ministers, and the House Finance Committee each undertaking their own consultation process to gather feedback about what should fill the pages of the 2021 annual budget.

A wide range of lobby groups discussed the budget with MPs, ministers, staffers and public servants over the last few months, according to reports in the federal lobbyist registry. Those include the Canadian Paralympic Committee, which reported communications with PMO staff, Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault (Laurier-Sainte Marie, Que.), and Jamie Kippen, the chief of staff to Diversity Minister Bardish Chagger (Waterloo, Ont.). The Canadian Steel Producers Association reported communications with a collection of policymakers, and the MaRS Discovery District reported communications with senior officials in the Finance and Innovation portfolios. Those are just a some of many interest groups that have lobbied recently on the budget.

Finance Canada is taking public submissions via email and through an online questionnaire. It promises visitors to the department’s Let’s Talk Budget 2021 website that their feedback will be shared with Ms. Freeland herself.

Ms. Freeland and other government ministers and Liberal MPs have been holding “virtual roundtable” meetings with interest groups almost every day since Jan. 25. Ms. Freeland held a virtual meeting with private sector economists on Feb. 10 to get their views on how Canada’s economy will perform in the year ahead, in order to inform the government’s budget planning.

The House Finance Committee has effectively held several rounds of pre-budget consultations. They heard from more than 100 witnesses last winter as part of a consultation on a 2020 budget that was never produced, as the government eschewed long-term financial planning in the midst of the first wave of the pandemic. The committee then heard from 351 witnesses as part of another study over the summer on the government’s response to the pandemic. It began a formal consultation for this year’s budget on Dec. 1.

The committee has received plenty of good ideas from Canadians, said Liberal MP Wayne Easter (Malpeque, P.E.I.), the Finance Committee’s chair. “The problem is, how do you process that into action? And there’s far more ideas than there is the ability or the money to implement those areas that Canadians are proposing.”

The committee would normally have received even more witnesses as part of its study, said Mr. Easter, but was restrained by the limited number of House of Commons specialist staff who support virtual committee meetings.

“There is only so much capacity within the parliamentary precinct to be able to handle Zoom, to handle the translation,” he said.

“It’s been a much more difficult process to get done, and I hope that doesn’t impact, seriously, the quality of our work.”

The government’s budget-making process is, for the most part, driven by public servants and senior political staff, however. The Finance Department takes the lead, and the Privy Council Office plays a major role as well.

Most of the spending room in any budget is already accounted for before MPs, lobbyists, or ordinary Canadians chime in with their ideas, said Mr. Jordan and former senior public servants Sahir Khan and Mr. Askari.

In a normal year, the budget process begins in earnest with the release of the fall economic statement, which outlines the state of the economy and the government’s finances. That gives government officials an idea of roughly how much room is available for spending or tax cuts, said Mr. Khan, who spent three years involved in the budgetary process in the PCO’s Liaison Secretariat for Macroeconomic Policy, and now works as the executive vice-president at the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy.

In a normal year, most of the big items in the budget have been decided upon by Christmas, said Mr. Khan. This isn’t a normal year, however, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to severely disrupt the Canadian economy and the government’s finances.

The fall economic statement projected that the government would run a $382-billion deficit in the 2020-21 fiscal year, after spending $275-billion on pandemic relief measures. That spending would drive Canada’s federal debt to 51 per cent of its GDP, up from 31 per cent just the year before.

That’s before accounting for the $70-100 billion stimulus package that Ms. Freeland promised, but did not detail, in the fall economic statement.

Economists including the Conference Board of Canada’s Pedro Antunes have projected in recent months that Canada’s economy will rebound with or without any added stimulus once the population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Canadians’ household savings have actually, in aggregate, increased during the pandemic.

“This budget will definitely be different from the norm because of the significant amount of spending that this government has done and how it will continue to do over the course of this year because of COVID,” said Mr. Askari.

In an ordinary year, the government’s fiscal projections don’t change much between the fall economic statement and the budget. “This time…that’s a moving target,” said Mr. Khan.

Government expenditures and revenues are tied to the severity of the pandemic and success or failure of the government’s response. Both have proven to be unpredictable. That may force the government to wait longer than usual before making final decisions on the content of the budget, said Mr. Khan.

Which measures are included in the budget, and when the government will promise to deliver them “could be game-time decisions,” he said.

‘Guts of the budget’ found in one unglamorous table

Behind the scenes, senior public servants are responsible for making sure the needs and objectives of their departments and their ministers are reflected in the budget. The closer to the budget release date, the less room there is to include new items, said Mr. Khan.

The budget is primarily a political document; the government’s real financial accounting is reported through the public accounts, and its spending is approved through the estimates process. However, that political document is ultimately built around a single table of financial projections, said Mr. Khan: the “sources and uses” table, which is not made public.

That table includes a five-year fiscal forecast driven by assumptions over how the economy will perform; a list of the things that the government will spend money on over those five years, and how much they will cost each year; and the resulting fiscal balance for each year, said Mr. Khan.

Deputy ministers, ministers, and political staffers lobby officials in Finance and the PCO to try to influence the sources and uses table, and how their priorities fit into it, he said. Once the prime minister and foreign minister agree on that table, “the words are wrapped around it to get to that budget document,” he said.

”The guts of the budget is really that table,” he said.

The government’s top bureaucrats are responsible for putting together a list of top operational priorities for the budget: items that may not be politically sexy, but are, in the view of those public servants, either good public policy or essential to keep the government operating efficiently, said Mr. Khan.

In a normal year, deputy ministers have a chance to hash out some of those priorities during weekly breakfast meetings with the Clerk of the Privy Council.

Government ministers, with the help of their top public servants, are also responsible for sending a formal letter outlining their department’s priorities for the budget to the Finance Department. Those priorities are often drawn at least in part from the mandate letters from the prime minister, said Mr. Khan.

Do ministers lobby the finance minister to make room for their priorities? Not according to Mr. Sohi.

“There is a flow of information back and forth all the time. I don’t call it lobbying, what I call it is collective work,” he said.

“It’s not that one minister lobbies hard and they get something, that’s not how things work. Things work in more of a collaborative manner, where budget priorities are based on that particular time frame and what needs to be achieved within that time frame,” he said.

peter@hilltimes.com

@PJMazereeuw