de Adder’s Take: 02-15-2021

The Greens had also considered putting Annamie Paul up as a candidate in Guelph, Ont., and other Toronto ridings such as Parkdale-High Park, Toronto–Danforth, and Davenport, all currently held by the Liberals since 2015.
Mehmet Tohti, executive director of Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project, says a recognition of genocide from Canada is 'long overdue.'
'When I look back … I want to feel that we did all that we could to recruit a truly diverse slate of candidates and people who were truly committed to their communities,’ says new Green Party Leader Annamie Paul.