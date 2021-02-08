Long-term care changes must support greater resident access to oral health services

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every Canadian, but has had a particular effect on seniors living in long-term care facilities. The Canadian Institute for Health Information reports these homes have seen nearly one-fifth of all confirmed cases, and have been associated with 80 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in Canada. The pandemic has made it abundantly clear that Canada for too long has ignored senior’s care. In response, the Minister of Health has been charged with creating new national standards to improve support for seniors.