Politics This Morning: Feds drawing up contingency plan in case EU export controls delay vaccine shipments to Canada

Plus, Justice Minister David Lametti signals that referring the assisted-dying bill to the Supreme Court to address constitutionality concerns remains a possibility.
Trade Minister Mary Ng says she has verbal assurances from EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis that the export controls won't pose a hurdle to the delivery of vaccines bound for Canada. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Good Tuesday morning,
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Former U.S. State Department official Sarah Goldfeder says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to 'respect' U.S. President Joe Biden's cancellation of Keystone XL serves to take the issue 'off the table.'