ISSUE: 01-27-2021

January 27, 2021

Politics This Morning

Politics This Morning


Federal cybersecurity workers heading for strike votes following bargaining impasse

News|By Mike Lapointe
With the two sides having been at the bargaining table for almost two years following the expiry of the most recent collective agreement, strike votes are scheduled to run from Feb. 11 to 24.

NDP to focus on pandemic measures, amplifying message in winter sitting

News|By Alice Chen
The party assigned six new critics in the lead-in to the House’s return after previously stripping MP Niki Ashton of all her critic duties for travelling abroad to tend to a sick relative.

Trans Mountain work stoppage continues, as CPC’s McLean says project ‘even more important’ post-U.S. axing of Keystone XL

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
NDP MP Richard Cannings says with global demand for oil trending down—a trend set to accelerate if needed climate policies are pursued—it ‘calls into question the whole viability’ of the multibillion-dollar project.

No replacing need for in-person diplomacy, say chairs, as work of interparliamentary groups goes on

News|By Neil Moss
The 13 interparliamentary associations haven't been able to travel or host foreign delegations since last March, but their work has continued virtually with some technical issues.

AG says office has kept pace with scrutinizing feds’ pandemic spending

News|By Palak Mangat
The OAG, which typically has a staff of between 575 and 600 employees, has now surpassed the 700 mark after it began recruiting additional reinforcements to help manage the COVID workload.

Payette’s resignation yet another self-inflicted wound for Trudeau Liberals, say former senior Grits

News|By Abbas Rana
Justin Trudeau should take his time and follow a proper screening process in choosing Julie Payette’s successor, says Prof. Donald Savoie.

Liberals held a virtual election readiness ‘2021 kick-off call’ with caucus, ridings, and campaign managers last week

News|By Abbas Rana
The Jan. 18 online meeting was a regular monthly meeting aimed to update MPs and riding volunteers about 'party’s tools and resources to stay connected with Canadians in virtual ways that respect public health guidelines,' says Braeden Caley, senior director, communication with the Liberal Party

MPs scrutinize parole board following report on murder of Quebec woman

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
The parole strategy for convicted killer was ‘completely unacceptable,’ says CSC commissioner Anne Kelly after a report found the authorities missed warning signs before a woman’s death last year.

Freelance translators raise concerns over proposed terms of new contract

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Some of the proposed changes include a requirement that freelancers be available for 15.5 hours a day, the elimination of pay for some duties currently covered, and longer exposure to distance interpreting.
