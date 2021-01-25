Another star appointment comes back biting

Orbiting the earth is impressive, but it makes you an astronaut, not a governor general.
Julie Payette, pictured on the day she was installed as Canada's 29th Governor General, resigned from the post on Jan. 21, after a government-sponsored investigation confirmed media reports that she had mistreated staff at Rideau Hall. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
HALIFAX—When you wish upon a star, be careful what you wish for.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
The prime minister didn’t apologize to workers at Rideau Hall, when asked if he owed staff who struggled under her tenure that acknowledgement, instead pivoting to describe their work over the years as 'exceptional.'
Apologizing for 'tensions' that became public over the last months, Julie Payette said that 'we all experience things differently, but we should always strive to do better, and be attentive to one another’s perceptions.'