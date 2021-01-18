Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Global

What American allies will be watching for in Biden’s inaugural address

By Colin Robertson      January 18, 2021

There is usually a three-part pattern to the inaugural address, with incoming presidents delivering a message of national unity and setting out their domestic and foreign agendas.

Incoming U.S. president Joe Biden's inaugural address is likely going to emphasize national unity and reconciliation, and to talk about getting Americans back to work, as the country faces another economic crisis brought on by the pandemic. Photograph courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Listen very closely to U.S. President-elect Biden’s inaugural address. It sets the vision for the administration. Every word is carefully chosen.

