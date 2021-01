Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured Jan. 12, 2021, at Rideau Cottage, says he isn't interested in calling an election in the middle of a pandemic. 'Every political party understands that elections can happen. But as I’ve been consistently saying, we don’t want an election. We need to continue to work hard and focus on Canadians,' he told reporters, following a cabinet shuffle that has triggered fresh speculation that a vote could come soon.