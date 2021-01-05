Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In

From The Hill Times’ Photo Archives

January 5, 2021

Then-governor general Michaëlle Jean, pictured at the Lester B. Pearson Building in Ottawa on Jan. 13, 2010, delivering a statement after the federal government responded to the devastating and catastrophic earthquake in Haiti. The earthquake, which happened on Jan. 12, 2010, left an estimated 220,000 to 300,000 people dead, three million people affected, and 250,000 homes and 30,000 buildings devastated or severely damaged. Ms. Jean, who is originally from Haiti, met for an emergency meeting at the Department of Foreign Affairs with then prime minister Stephen Harper, and later delivered her statement, first in French then in English. In her sometimes emotional statement, she thanked the prime minister and the Canadian government for their swift response and urged Haitians to stay strong and courageous. The federal government, at the time, sent a massive disaster-relief effort, including planes with helicopters, supplies and equipment and 500 Canadian troops on two Navy ships. The Canadian Red Cross has also distributed 14,400 tons of supplies and has helped out nearly five million Haitians in need, according to its website. Last January, Ms. Jean told The Canadian Press that the massive humanitarian aid effort was a missed opportunity and a ‘failure for the international community.’—KATE MALLOY

From Hill Times Archives


Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Feds expect ‘predictable flow’ of vaccines as Trudeau to meet with premiers to speed up rollout

News|By Palak Mangat
Ottawa is now 'in a better position to predict with confidence' what it will receive in January, and what is expected for February, says Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin.

Joly, Freeland top lobbying targets as activity continues to grow

News|By Palak Mangat
Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains’s name was attached to 17 communications reports for November, according to lobbying figures posted last month.

‘Society is a community, it’s not something you hold at arm’s length’: legal scholar Gregory Tardi on his new book Anatomy of an Election

News|By Mike Lapointe
Unique in its depth of analysis and insight into elections and electioneering, former public servant and current legal scholar Gregory Tardi's voluminous new work provides a day-by-day account of the 2019 contest.

Canada’s Arctic ‘a serious border we must master and manage,’ says leading security expert, as accelerating climate change dramatically alters the North

News|By Mike Lapointe
Canada is facing a 'once-in-a-century opportunity to finally complete nation-building in the country by putting our efforts for innovation and investment into the North,' according to Arctic expert Jessica Shadian.

Even through Centre Block’s shutdown and massive renovation project, McCrady keeps a steady hand on Parliament Hill’s bells

News|By Paige Peacock
'Occasionally, the heavy equipment noise can intrude on my concentration,' says Dominion Carillonneur Andrea McCrady of working amid construction on the Hill. 'From time to time, a blast goes off that shakes the tower.'

Future of Canada’s Middle East strategy ‘under consideration’ as it puts leadership of NATO training mission in rearview mirror

News|By Neil Moss
The $1.39-billion renewal of the Middle East strategy that was announced in the 2019 budget lapses at the end of the current fiscal year.

Chagger talks diversity, anti-racism strategy rollout, and COVID-19 as turbulent 2020 comes to a close

News|By Mike Lapointe
'A multicultural society, one that is truly open and inclusive, is always a work in progress,' says Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth Bardish Chagger in a wide-ranging, end-of-year interview.

A historic event is unfolding in India as farmers protest en masse

Opinion|By Kanwar Hazrah
The protests are a harsh spotlight on the true nature of the populist rightwing forces that seek to harness hyper-nationalist rhetoric and majority grievance politics to give away public riches to private interests.

New veterans watchdog says she has ‘solid mandate,’ working ‘flat out’ in first weeks on the job

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Canada's new veterans ombudsperson Nishika Jardine says she wants to look at gaps in service, progress for women and Indigenous veterans, and she 'wants to get the word out' about what the office actually does.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions