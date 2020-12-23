Jury still out on whether 2020’s COVID tragedy will lead to a better post-pandemic world

In the rich, industrialized world at least, the pandemic proved that our societies aren’t equipped to deal with crises that paralyze our economies and rely on individual responsibility to confront a universal problem.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, centre, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will need to deal with a multi-dimensional puzzle of shifting issues and interests that will be a make-or-break factor for each party in the next national vote, writes Les Whittington. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
OTTAWA—The year 2020: not a great year for the human race.
'We have to take the Maverick Party seriously and we have to take the frustrations that Albertans feel seriously, but it is Conservative MPs who are standing up for the interests of Alberta,' says MP Michael Cooper.
Even if political parties don’t settle on messaging that heavily references the pandemic, experts say, regardless of their leanings, they should be prepared to apply a social policy lens to their messaging.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised that CERB recipients who had received warning letters from the CRA but had acted in ‘good faith’ wouldn’t be penalized, and told them not to worry about repayments this year.
Anthony Primerano will serve on what the government calls an independent, non-partisan advisory board on Senate appointments. He worked as a chief of staff for former Liberal Veterans Affairs Minister Albina Guarnieri.