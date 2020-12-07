Energy Policy Briefing

It's in the best interest of the Bloc and NDP not to defeat the Liberals, but to score some wins for their respective party bases by working with the governing party, says Innovative Research pollster Greg Lyle.
The government recently released a target of 401,000 new permanent residents in 2021 as part of Canada’s economic recovery following a year that saw dramatically reduced numbers of newcomers in the midst of the pandemic.
The broader public might not recall every detail shared, but offering granular, tangible details about the logistics can still be reassuring, says Dr. Alan Bernstein, who sits on the feds' COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force.