Politics This Morning: Freeland to release first fiscal update next week since appointment as finance minister

Plus, longtime Conservative MP Peter Kent says he's not running in the next election. His impending exit is setting the stage for what could be a competitive nomination race, with former Ford staffer Melissa Lantsman in contention.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the feds' much-anticipated fiscal update, which is expected to be less substantive than a budget, is expected to be released Nov. 30.
Christian Leuprecht, a professor at the Royal Military College of Canada, says just because the forces are 'capable,' the CAF is not and should not be viewed as the 'optimal provider of emergency assistance.'
Brian Clow, executive director of issues management, parliamentary affairs and Canada-U.S. relations remains at the helm, and works closely with Elise Wagner, adviser for issues and Canada-U.S. relations within the PMO.