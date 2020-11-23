Time to reflect, for Justin Trudeau Liberals

When Justin Trudeau ran for the Liberal leadership back in 2013, he built his brand on being progressive, inclusive, and doing politics “differently.” Members of the Liberal Party and Canadians, at large, trusted him and gave him a majority government in 2015. After winning power, he appointed the country’s first gender-balanced cabinet, described his government as “feminist” and promised running a transparent and squeaky clean government. Canadians not only entrusted him with a majority government, but also gave him one of the longest honeymoons in Canadian history.