It’s time for a fundamental reassessment of Canadian foreign policy: Canadian Foreign Policy Institute

Recently MP Paul Manly (Nanaimo-Ladysmith, B.C.) brought some internationalist heat to the House of Commons. “Thank you Mr. Speaker,” said Manly, “Canada has failed to meet our commitments to foreign aid, we have failed to meet our commitments to climate action, we are the 15th largest arms exporting nation, we are considering purchasing offensive F-35 stealth fighter jets, we have engaged in NATO wars of aggression and regime change, we haven’t signed the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and we recently failed to gain a seat on the UN Security Council. Will the government conduct a full review of Canadian foreign policy and the role this country plays in world affairs. On foreign affairs we are getting an F.”