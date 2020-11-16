Lovely 2Bed 2Bath @1000CAD

This Turnkey home is ready and waiting for you to move right in and start living! Spacious, filled with light, and totally functional – the layout features open living & dining spaces, a crisp, clean and sophisticated kitchen, 2 good-sized bedrooms, a beautifully calming full bathroom with den/office space. Three-season sunroom off the private side yard which is perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying the morning or afternoon sun. Located in a thriving hot spot, you will have excellent access to a wide range of local amenities & services including shops, schools, public transport, parks and community services.peel72608@gmail.com