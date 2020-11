Such voter mobilization is rare; the momentum is now with Americans for whom decency in politics matters.

Adam Schiff, chair of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, correctly summarizes: 'Joe Biden’s story is one of loss, perseverance, and human decency. His victory, and Kamala’s, show that in America those qualities still matter. That right still matters. Truth still matters. And decency still matters. Rebuilding won't be quick or easy. Let’s get to work.'