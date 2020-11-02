Politics This Morning: Trudeau condemns ‘appalling violence’ after fatal sword attack in Quebec City

Plus, ex-finance minister Bill Morneau insists he was eyeing an exit long before the WE Charity controversy hounded him.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent his condolences to the families of François Duchesne and Suzanne Clermont, who were killed at a sword attack in Quebec City. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Good Monday morning,
'Time is of the essence', according to Kim Hiscott, executive director of Andrew Fleck Children’s Services. 'It would be really unfortunate to have to start at the beginning with recruiting educators.'
An exponential increase in the use of mail-in ballots has dramatically altered the dynamics of GOTV, a critical aspect of any winning election campaign, say current and former MPs and provincial candidates.
'The last thing you want is for people to feel pressured to come to work when they’re potentially sick, or that they’re going to be putting themselves or others at risk in doing so,' says PIPSC president Debi Daviau.
'Right now, we have plans for COVID audits that see some being completed in late January, some in March, and some in May. I think we have to recognize that we need to be fluid a little,' says Auditor General Karen Hogan.
Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perreault is asking for the Elections Act to be amended in three areas to help the agency better adapt the election process to ensure safety and accessibility during a pandemic.