de Adder’s Take: 11-02-2020

November 2, 2020

Liberals stepping into ‘fragmented’ political picture as they press for more nuclear reactors

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Liberal and Conservative voters, and those who live in provinces that host nuclear power plants were more likely than others to approve of nuclear power, according to a pair of polls taken last fall.

Tunney’s Pasture daycare closing after 32 years

News|By Mike Lapointe
'Time is of the essence', according to Kim Hiscott, executive director of Andrew Fleck Children’s Services. 'It would be really unfortunate to have to start at the beginning with recruiting educators.'

Assisted dying review has cross-party support, but no deal yet on timing

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Striking a special or joint committee to study the MAID law makes more sense than sending it to a standing committee, say NDP and Liberal MPs.

Elections Canada expecting between four and five million mail-in ballots in the next federal election

News|By Abbas Rana
An exponential increase in the use of mail-in ballots has dramatically altered the dynamics of GOTV, a critical aspect of any winning election campaign, say current and former MPs and provincial candidates.

Unions decry Treasury Board’s changes to ‘Other Leave With Pay’ provisions used by public service employees as ‘last resort’ in pandemic

News|By Mike Lapointe
'The last thing you want is for people to feel pressured to come to work when they’re potentially sick, or that they’re going to be putting themselves or others at risk in doing so,' says PIPSC president Debi Daviau.

Electoral outcome won’t sway personal relations with U.S. counterparts, say Senators

News
'The emphasis was certainly on developing relationships with people, with individuals, so you could call on them if you had a concern and to explain to them the Canadian viewpoint,' says Sen. Cordy.

Auditor general ‘encouraged’ feds will meet $25-million funding request

News|By Palak Mangat
'Right now, we have plans for COVID audits that see some being completed in late January, some in March, and some in May. I think we have to recognize that we need to be fluid a little,' says Auditor General Karen Hogan.

Trudeau government says prorogation bought time to ‘build a robust’ response to pandemic, in new report

News|By Beatrice Paez
The government said the five weeks of prorogation gave it time to 'step up our efforts to secure vaccine candidates.'

NDP MP Blaikie urges quick response to Elections Canada pandemic-related reform asks

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perreault is asking for the Elections Act to be amended in three areas to help the agency better adapt the election process to ensure safety and accessibility during a pandemic.
