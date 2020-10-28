The messenger is shooting itself in the foot

OTTAWA—These days it would seem that the public affairs branch of the Canadian Armed Forces is their own worst enemy. First, it was the revelation in the media that as part of its new policy of “weaponizing” public affairs, DND has spent more than $1-million on behavioural modification training. This may sound harmless, but this “dynamic methodology” promises to help military clients analyze and profile groups to find the best strategy to effectively influence a target audience’s behaviour.