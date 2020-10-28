Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
Opinion

The messenger is shooting itself in the foot

By Scott Taylor      October 28, 2020

The public affairs branch has only undermined the trust that the public has in the Canadian Armed Forces.

The Canadian public does not want their military to modify their behaviour, fabricate phoney wolf threats, spy on the public’s social media, or keep files on individual journalists, writes Scott Taylor. Photograph courtesy of Pixabay

OTTAWA—These days it would seem that the public affairs branch of the Canadian Armed Forces is their own worst enemy. First, it was the revelation in the media that as part of its new policy of “weaponizing” public affairs, DND has spent more than $1-million on behavioural modification training. This may sound harmless, but this “dynamic methodology” promises to help military clients analyze and profile groups to find the best strategy to effectively influence a target audience’s behaviour.

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Pace of virtual inspections on migrant worker conditions a concern, say critics, with half completed this summer

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
'This [program] should be a win-win-win situation, and it’s turned out to be a lose-lose-lose situation and it has to be rectified,' says Independent Sen. Ratna Omidvar.

One hopeful Tory candidate wants the Ottawa-Beijing relationship on the ballot

News|By Neil Moss
'In the riding and everywhere in Canada today, there are questions about the rise of China,' says Matthew Fisher, who is hoping to be the Conservative candidate in Kanata-Carleton, Ont.

Senators say publishing details of powerful committee’s internal work part of ‘evolution’ to greater transparency

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
‘The more we can, the more we want to be open,’ says ISG Sen. Saint-Germain of move to make public details of the the Senate Internal Economy Committee's seven subgroups.

‘We need courage’: Bloc, NDP MPs push for House to recognize Uyghur genocide in face of Beijing pressure

News|By Neil Moss
Chinese Ambassador Cong Peiwu told reporters on Oct. 15 a parliamentary recognition that the Chinese government is committing genocide against the Uyghurs would be met with a 'strong reaction.'

Industry looks to hash out new regulations on cannabis beverages

News|By Aidan Chamandy
A year after edibles hit the Canadian market, some outstanding issues remain.

Byelection results should give Liberals ‘pause’ after strong showing from Greens, Conservatives, say experts

News|By Beatrice Paez
'While the Liberal fortress held... based on these results, I’m not certain an early election would produce a majority government,' says professor Tracey Raney.

RCMP neck-hold review ‘ongoing’ four months after Lucki’s promise

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
RCMP headquarters began tracking the use of the 'carotid control hold' by its officers nationwide in September. It has been used once since then, says a spokesperson.

MPs pass Conservative motion to initiate expansive committee study on feds’ pandemic response, despite Liberals’ objections

News|By Palak Mangat
A number of Liberals abstained from voting on an amendment that extended the government's timeline for disclosing documents sought under the motion.

Liberals fend off challenges in pair of byelections, but shed support in Grit stronghold in process

News
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions