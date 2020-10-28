Cannabis with Edibles

'This [program] should be a win-win-win situation, and it’s turned out to be a lose-lose-lose situation and it has to be rectified,' says Independent Sen. Ratna Omidvar.
'In the riding and everywhere in Canada today, there are questions about the rise of China,' says Matthew Fisher, who is hoping to be the Conservative candidate in Kanata-Carleton, Ont.
'There's not much evidence in my mind that Canadians don't trust their leaders or don't trust their leaders enough. There's plenty of trust there, but I don't know that that trust is always returned,' says Mike Morden.