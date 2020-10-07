Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Feature

What is the world coming to? Lloyd Axworthy will discuss in Oct. 7 Pearson Centre chat

October 7, 2020
Lloyd Axworthy, a former Jean Chrétien-era foreign affairs minister and current chair of the World Refugee and Migration Council, will talk about the real and urgent implications of the COVID-19 pandemic for migrants and refugees. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia

