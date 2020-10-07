ISSUE: 10-07-2020

Pollster Nik Nanos says 'it's more about leadership than partisanship,' and that for provincial premiers going to the polls, 'they're not only banking on their pandemic response,' but on how they've worked with others.
'We would encourage everyone to remain united on the Conservative values behind the one party that has a chance of defeating Justin Trudeau, and that's the Conservative Party of Canada,’ says two-term Conservative MP Mel
'Government can either kickstart the old economy or it can kickstart the new economy, and that’s where the focus on low-carbon will be really important,' says Smart Prosperity Institute executive director Stewart Elgie.