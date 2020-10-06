Liberal chair’s move to quash motion to study prorogation prompts accusations of ‘coverup’ from Conservatives

A ruling by the Liberal chair of the House Procedure and House Affairs Committee on Tuesday had a Conservative MP accusing his colleague across the aisle of contributing to a “coverup” of the WE Charity controversy.

MPs on the committee convened in a hybrid fashion to consider a motion from Conservative MP Karen Vecchio (Elgin-Middlesex-London, Ont.), which called on the committee to “prepare” for a study on why Parliament was prorogued.

The motion called for the disclosure of more documents related to WE Charity and its dealings with the government related to the since-abandoned deal to administer the Canada Student Service Grant, which has been scrapped. It also called for records detailing speaking appearances made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) and members of his family dating back to 2008, before he was elected Liberal leader.

MPs sparred over whether or not the motion—which Liberal chair Ruby Sahota (Brampton North, Ont.) called “lengthy and complex”—is beyond the scope of the committee’s mandate. Ms. Sahota ruled that a bulk of it was focused on the feds’ abandoned agreement, not on procedural issues, which is the domain of the committee.

Parliament’s prorogation in mid-August brought a halt to several committee probes on WE Charity’s interactions with the government. Opposition parties, including the NDP, accused the Liberals of deliberately shutting those proceedings through prorogation. Mr. Trudeau said prorogation was necessary to reset the parliamentary agenda to reflect the challenges of the pandemic.

“In a political context, arguments and inferences can be made that a connection exists between the government’s decision to prorogue and the WE Charity issue,” said Ms. Sahota. “However, as chair, I must examine the matters strictly in a procedural context. In this case, the proposed course of study must be centrally linked to the committee’s mandate.”

She said the requests in the motion fall more under the mandate of the House Finance Committee, which was in the middle of its own probe before prorogation, and had previously heard from Mr. Trudeau and other relevant bureaucrats about the deal.

The committee may still get its chance to probe the issue in the coming weeks.

As per requirements under the Standing Orders that were added in 2017 by the Liberals, in response to concerns about the use of prorogation by past Conservative governments, Mr. Trudeau must table a report detailing the reasons for prorogation within 20 sitting days after the session starts. That means he has until Oct. 28 to table the report.

The report is then referred to PROC after it is introduced in the House, making the Conservatives’ motion to prepare for a study into why Parliament was prorogued “premature,” said Ms. Sahota.

“Because the government has not yet tabled in the House the report outlining their reasons for prorogation, the committee is not in a position to have a base of reference from which to begin this study,” she said. “Nor would it be appropriate to presuppose the outcome of the report.”

Ms. Vecchio, her party’s deputy House leader, appealed that ruling, prompting her colleagues on the committee to vote on whether Ms. Sahota’s decision would be sustained. Shortly before the vote, Conservative MP Todd Doherty (Cariboo-Prince George, B.C.) asked the clerk in clarification: “To continue this coverup, we vote ‘yes,’ then?”

Ms. Sahota responded that it “would be difficult for the clerk” to respond because of the way the “question was framed.” She explained a “yes” would sustain her ruling and “no” would overturn it.

Ultimately, the five Liberal MPs were joined by NDP MP Rachel Blaney (North Island-Powell River, B.C.) in upholding Ms. Sahota’s decision, while the four Conservative MPs were joined by Bloc Québécois MP Alain Therrien (La Prairie, Que.) in voting against it.

“The majority of Canadians feel very strongly that prorogation is completely and directly linked to the WE scandal,” said Ms. Blaney. At the same time, she urged her colleagues to hold the Trudeau government to account in other ways. In the past, she has said that PROC should focus on how MPs should best execute their duties in a virtual Parliament.

“All we’re asking is to be able to re-study the information that will be coming to our committee anyway,” said Ms. Vecchio. “At the end of the day, it’s either coming towards us or not, and it seems like [dissenters are] just trying to say ‘no’ to the inevitable.”

Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen (Kingston and the Islands, Ont.) voiced his opposition to Ms. Vecchio’s motion, saying the feds and “most Parliamentarians are focused on addressing the challenges of today” by pushing out COVID-19 relief measures.

The latest relief package, which includes the successor to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, was passed last week. The Parliamentary Budget Officer is set to drop four legislative costing notes on Wednesday assessing the costs of the new supports.

“We should all be focused on containing this global crisis,” he said. “It is extremely unfortunate that it appears as though the Conservatives remain focused on these partisan gains. This motion is the king of all omnibus dumpster motions that includes every request that the Conservatives could think of, despite the fact that they are completely unrelated to the mandate of PROC.”

Ms. Vecchio said the government hasn’t offered proof so far supporting its defence that it needed to “reset” the agenda in response to the pandemic. She noted that MPs are “coming back to a bunch of bills that were on the table” before Parliament’s suspension. Ms. Vecchio pointed out that, on Monday, Ottawa reintroduced their proposed changes to rules for medical assistance in dying and reintroduced a bill aimed at banning conversion therapy. (The government is facing a court-imposed deadline on Dec. 18 to amend the assisted-dying legislation.)

Accusing Mr. Trudeau of “paralyzing” Parliament, she noted the committee will eventually be faced with a report detailing reasons for prorogation. She said her motion was an effort to help the committee ”prepare” for that study.

