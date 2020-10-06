2 BED/ 2 BATH UPSCALE CONDO GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION

Located in a silver LEED certified luxurious eco-friendly condo building, sits in a park setting near rapids, with spectacular views from the 12th floor, of the Ottawa River, downtown and Gatineau hills. Across the War Museum, near bike & walking trails, minutes from the Gatineau Park, the market, Rideau Canal and Parliament Buildings, surrounded by restaurants, shops and museums.

Nearly 1200 s f. of open concept living, 9 ft ceilings, from floor to ceiling windows throughout the whole unit. Hardwood flooring & ceramic in all the unit, ss appliances, in suite full size washer & dryer, granite countertops throughout the unit, natural gas connection on balcony for bbq.

Includes one underground heated parking and locker room. Amenities include a fitness center, community room, rooftop terrace with bbq’s, 5 min walk to LRT.

Monthly rent includes parking, water, heat & air conditioning. Hydro is extra. One year lease for 2850$ per month. First & last month due upon signing. References are required. Available November 2020. Email linda.scheffercote@gmail.com to set up an visit.