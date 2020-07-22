Incoming UN ambassador Bob Rae talks multilateralism at Pearson Centre webinar on July 23
July 22, 2020
Bob Rae, who will assume the mantle of Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations on Aug. 4, will participate in a Pearson Centre webinar about multilateralism on Thursday, July 23, at 2 p.m. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Though still not made official, the government says it will comply with new trade policy provisions, including in trade talks with the United Kingdom, which began before the guidelines were agreed to in February.
'No one from our campaign, including our legal counsel, has been contacted about this investigation by any authorities or police organizations,' says Chisholm Pothier, a spokesperson for the Peter MacKay campaign.