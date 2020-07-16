WE Charity was eligible to receive up to $43-million under now-abandoned deal, says Chagger

Youth Minister Bardish Chagger said on Thursday WE Charity could have received a total of $43.5-million for its administration of a now-abandoned deal to help match students with volunteer placements.

The figure cited was news to opposition MPs present at the virtual meeting of the House Finance Committee, who noted the government had said that WE Charity would have received a small fraction of the funds allocated for the $912-million program—roughly $19.5-million—had the agreement gone through.

Ms. Chagger (Waterloo, Ont.) said that additional funds would have been released to WE for the administration of a “second cohort” of placements, depending on demand.

“The intent for this was to scale up,” she told the committee. “[The additional funds] would have only been authorized if the demand was there.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) said Monday that WE has since repaid any money received after it withdrew from delivering the Canada Student Service Grant (CSSG), which assigns post-secondary students to volunteer placements and gives them grants of up to $5,000.

“Originally, your government claimed that WE was only going to get $19-million, so you’ve got two different numbers you’re working with,” said Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, Ont.).

The committee’s meeting was the first in what’s expected to be a number of upcoming meetings centred on examining the process that led the government to award WE Charity, an organization with close ties to Mr. Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau (Toronto Centre, Ont.), oversight of the program.

Both Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Morneau are facing separate investigations over a potential breach of conflict-of-interest rules that prohibit high-ranking public officials from taking part in decisions that may further their private interests. They have since apologized for not ducking out of those cabinet discussions.

Ms. Chagger ducked questions from NDP MP Charlie Angus (Timmins-James Bay, Ont.) around whether she personally had raised concerns over the Trudeau family’s connections to WE, where his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau serves as an ambassador and for whom she hosts a podcast, at the cabinet table. Mr. Trudeau’s mother and brother have also been paid thousands of dollars for speaking at WE events.

“This happened on your watch, because you brought this $900-million program to cabinet,” Mr. Angus said. “You failed them. You were not aware of their family links, and you brought this. … The prime minister said it was raised when he spoke [on Monday], did you say, ‘Hey, Mr. Prime Minister, your family’s got links here.’ Were you the one to call the prime minister to get recused?”

The minister dodged the question, noting that Mr. Trudeau has apologized for not recognizing the perceived conflict of interest.

Before issuing an apology, Mr. Trudeau had defended the decision to enlist WE to administer the program, saying it was the “only” organization capable of fulfilling the program’s goals and that the public service had made the recommendation.

The minister said that Rachel Wernick, a senior bureaucrat at Employment and Social Development Canada’s skills and employment branch, made the recommendation that cabinet ultimately signed off on. Ms. Chagger denied that she “personally” brought the recommendation to the attention of staff at the Prime Minister’s Office before it was discussed at cabinet, when pressed by Mr. Poilievre, while sidestepping repeated questions about whether her office had done so instead.

“I know it’s a substantial amount that was budgeted, so I would hope that all offices would have been having conversations so the program is delivered in a meaningful and successful way,” she said.

Ms. Chagger clarified that the arrangement struck with WE, which itself is facing intense scrutiny over its operations, was a contribution agreement, not a contract.

Unlike sole-source contracts, contribution agreements are negotiated between the two parties, and allow the government to turn to third parties to “further policy objectives” and “are not subject to procurement thresholds,” according to Gina Wilson, senior associate deputy minister of youth at Canadian Heritage.

“They follow terms and conditions, and are subject to performance conditions, specified in the contribution agreement, audits and monitoring requirements,” she said. “A contract is a completely different tool.”

Asked by Liberal MP Peter Fragiskatos (London North Centre, Ont.) why WE was chosen to deliver the program over other organizations and government agencies, Ms. Chagger suggested the public service was preoccupied with delivering other relief programs “at a greater scale than what’s ever been seen.”

“Third parties have been used pre-COVID, and during the COVID context,” she said. “They had the capacity, as well as the network to deliver the program. I asked a lot of tough questions to see if there were others.”

‘Onus’ on public office holders to follow conflict of interest rules: Rachel Wernick

The committee heard that as the CSSG was being developed, other avenues were initially discussed, such as engaging Volunteer Canada or using the existing Canada Service Corps—a two-year-old government program that provides volunteer service opportunities for youth.

Ms. Wernick testified that “WE was the best available option,” given the scope of the program and the speed at which the government wanted to roll out a program that could reach a “broad diversity of youth.” She said that the public service has found that it’s difficult to reach youth through the government websites, suggesting that WE was best positioned to engage eligible students.

She said she “volunteered” to reach out to the group after discussions with Finance Canada officials, having had previous experience with the charity, holding an exploratory phone call with co-founder Craig Kielburger on April 19. She said WE emailed her a proposal—unsolicited—on April 22, following the prime minister’s announcement of a coming student program earlier that day.

Ms. Wernick said the organization’s proposal was an adaptation of a previous proposal that WE had previously sent to government officials and cabinet ministers, which had been focused on social entrepreneurship. She said Mr. Kielburger told her about that previous proposal in her phone call with him, noting he had mentioned specifically it being sent to, among others, Small Business Minister Mary Ng (Markham–Thornhill, Ont.). She also said she recalled its existence from a briefing note previously prepared for Ms. Chagger.

Ms. Wernick said that although she was aware of Ms. Grégoire Trudeau’s affiliation with the organization, she didn’t flag it.

“The department did not conduct or provide any assessment of potential conflicts of interest by public office holders,” she told committee members. “The onus is on the public office holder to uphold the guidelines.”

Volunteer Canada CEO and president Paula Speevak told the committee that her organization had learned of the program at the announcement on April 22. Two days later, it reached out to Ms. Chagger’s office to get details of the program, offer its support and advice on the design of it, and subsequently shared some of its concerns. Chief among those was the paid volunteer aspect, she said.

Students who work 100 hours could earn $1,000, amounting to $10 per hour, a rate that is below minimum wage, she noted. Ms. Speevak said she worried that “this could create the wrong message about volunteering and potentially undermine volunteer engagement in the future.”

She said her group met with WE virtually on June 4 about these concerns “and learned that it was not possible to modify the scope and these elements of the program within the parameters of WE Charity’s contribution agreement with ESDC.”

“Over the course of these meetings, we understood that the target grew from 20,000 students to 100,000 students. Our board and staff were clear that the service component of the program ought not to connect number of hours served with the amount of the students’ grant,” she said.

The following day, her group met virtually with WE to let it know that it was not going to be working with the group moving forward. Still, her group invited the charity to present the program to local volunteer centres the following week, “so that they could decide for themselves what their involvement might be.”

“Volunteer Canada respects the autonomy of each organization to decide for themselves what is right for them and their communities,” she said.

Ms. Speevak said her organization was offered $100,000 at one point by WE Charity for being a “strategic partner,” but did not pursue that given its “philosophical views” on paid volunteerism and the way the program was set up. She reiterated in her remarks that Volunteer Canada’s concerns were not about the WE Charity or the way it was chosen by the feds. “My sense is people do not need an incentive in order to come forward … including youth. Youth are very generous. They want to ensure that the communities where they live and the planet they live on, is thriving,” she said. “So, I don’t think an incentive is needed. We are very lucky to have thousands and thousands of people coming forward to volunteer.”

The Canada Student Service Grant program, which is the midst of being reorganized, is now being taken over by the public service. Volunteer placements have been placed on hold as the government regroups.

The House Ethics Committee is scheduled to hold its own hearing on Friday on the matter.

The Hill Times