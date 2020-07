Saturday was the 25th anniversary of the massacre of Bosnian Muslims (Bosniaks) in Srebrenica towards the end of the 1992-95 war in Bosnia. It was the Bosnian Serbs who began the war, seeking to break up Bosnia and unite with next-door Serbia, and since Bosniaks and Serbs lived side by side in many places there was much ethnic cleansing. But this was special.