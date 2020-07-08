Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
1 Bedroom + Den for rent in Centretown

July 8, 2020

1 bedroom + den unit for rent at SOHO Lisgar, a luxury boutique condo. Northern views of downtown through the floor to ceiling, wall-to-wall windows. Kitchen with quartz countertops, island & European appliances. Cheater ensuite with marble floors & large shower with rainshower head. Laundry in unit. Hotel inspired amenities include the Dalton Brown Gym, outdoor pool & lounge area, hot tub, sauna, SOHO PM Club with kitchen and private boardroom/dining room, private screening room. On-site concierge. Ideal location a short walk to Bank St shops & restaurants, Parliament Hill, LRT. Close to the Canal, 417 access, Rideau Centre, U of Ottawa, Carleton U, City Hall, NAC.

