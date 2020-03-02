Home Page
Monday, March 2, 2020
cevelyn@wirereport.ca
Opinion
de Adder’s Take: 03-02-2020
By
Michael de Adder
Mar. 2, 2020
More in News
Conservatives considering 2019 Liberal model to protect incumbent MPs from nomination challenges in next election
News
|
By
Abbas Rana
The Conservative Party’s 20-member national council decided that if the next federal election is called by June 2021, all 121 incumbent MPs will automatically be nominated.
In fast-moving political reality, Trudeau uses Incident Response Group to seek ‘quick resolutions’ to complex problems
News
|
By
Mike Lapointe
The Incident Response Group has met multiple times in recent weeks to discuss the coronavirus outbreak, Iran’s downing of the Ukrainian passenger flight, and ongoing rail blockades across Canada.
Minority Parliament not conducive to resolving issues sparked by Wet’suwet’en dispute, says former Grit MP Ouellette
News
|
By
Beatrice Paez
,
Palak Mangat
'All parties should also reflect upon the many very real and helpful suggestions that have been made to prevent these moments,' says Ry Moran of the National Centre for Reconciliation.
Trudeau should negotiate directly with hereditary chiefs to find a lasting solution for ‘the defining issue for this government,’ say parliamentarians and pundits
News
|
By
Abbas Rana
'This is a situation where there is no winning hand to be played,' says Clive Veroni.
Terms for assisted dying review murky, as Liberals, Tories look ahead to summertime study
News
|
By
Peter Mazereeuw
Justice Minister David Lametti wants a parliamentary review to answer questions about MAID for minors and mental illness, but it’s not clear who will be in charge.
‘Completely disrespectful’: late release of NAFTA economic study a sign of disregard for parliamentary process, say some opposition MPs
News
|
By
Neil Moss
An economic impact assessment on the new NAFTA was completed minutes prior to a committee meeting where MPs questioned senior Global Affairs officials on the same analysis.
‘Maybe she’s wearing down?’: Senators react to Beyak apology, suspension
News
|
By
Peter Mazereeuw
A permanent expulsion could be in play if Sen. Lynn Beyak does not pass the Ethics Committee’s next test, says ISG Sen. Kim Pate
Central votes ‘balloon’ under Liberals, a ‘misuse’ of the spending tool, says Conservative MP
By
Samantha Wright Allen
MPs are right to question the ‘trend’ towards central votes that give government’s flexibility on spending, says PBO.
Indigenous Affairs Committee votes down motion to call Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs
News
|
By
Beatrice Paez
,
Palak Mangat
'It’s a question of the Crown and its relations with Indigenous people and chiefs. It’s not a question of getting their views to a parliamentary committee,' says Green parliamentary leader Elizabeth May.
Feb 27, 2020
Feds should strengthen measures to protect patients from coronavirus
Feb 26, 2020
Feds eyeing ‘social-distancing’ measures in response to growing concerns over coronavirus outbreak, health official says
Feb 26, 2020
Oppression and privilege: two Canadian stories in the rule of law
Feb 27, 2020
Cheadle, Hunter part of Infrastructure Minister McKenna’s team
Feb 26, 2020
Guilbeault says feds ‘absolutely prepared’ to make tweaks to feds’ media aid package
Feb 27, 2020
Indigenous Affairs Committee votes down motion to call Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs
