Home Page
Election 2019
News
Opinion
Foreign Policy
Politics
Policy
Legislation
Lobbying
Hill Life & People
Hill Climbers
Heard On The Hill
Calendar
Archives
Classifieds
Hill Times Events
Inside Ottawa Directory
Hill Times Store
Hill Times Careers
The Wire Report
The Lobby Monitor
Parliament Now
Subscribe
Free Trial
Reuse & Permissions
Advertising
Log In
SECTIONS
SEARCH
Log In
Subscribe
Free Trial
Monday, February 17, 2020
|
Latest Paper
Feb. 17, 2020
SUBSCRIBE
|
LOGIN
News
Opinion
Foreign Policy
Politics
Policy
Legislation
Lobbying
Hill Life & People
Hill Climbers
Calendar
Archives
Classifieds
cevelyn@wirereport.ca
News
Opinion
Foreign Policy
Politics
Policy
Legislation
Lobbying
Hill Life & People
Hill Climbers
Calendar
Archives
Classifieds
Opinion
de Adder’s Take: 02-17-2020
By
Michael de Adder
Feb. 17, 2020
People. Policy. Politics.
This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Already a subscriber? Log in.
Subscribe Today
Check to see if you have corporate access.
To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.
Politics This Morning
Get the latest news from The Hill Times
Politics This Morning
Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News
‘No question’ feds have duty to start talks, says AFN’s Bellegarde, after days-long demonstrations in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs
News
|
By
Palak Mangat
One Mohawk scholar who experienced the 1990 Oka Crisis firsthand says Ottawa's offer to meet with protesters shows 'they’ve lost control of the situation, to a certain extent.'
Down 20 rural seats, Liberals go back to the well on gun control
News
|
By
Peter Mazereeuw
Rural Liberals warned that the government’s gun control policies could cost them their seat. Many of them didn’t make it past the election.
Conservative Party to protect all 121 incumbent MPs from nomination challenges until June 2021
News
|
By
Abbas Rana
Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie wants the national council to protect all caucus members from nomination challenges until the next election so they can focus on their parliamentary work in Ottawa.
Trade Committee Conservatives push for six additional House committees to study new NAFTA implementation bill
News
|
By
Neil Moss
Committees would have to submit amendments for Bill C-4 to the House Committee on International Trade by April 2.
House Finance Committee chair warns against big budget spending, as consultations wrap
News
|
By
Peter Mazereeuw
A new government bill is coming, the Finance Committee is pulling together its pre-budget report, and a Senate committee could be struck to pre-study the CUSMA trade bill.
Oka Crisis veteran says feds have ‘lost control’ of country-wide solidarity protest in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs
News
|
By
Palak Mangat
One Mohawk scholar who personally witnessed the 1990 Oka Crisis says Ottawa's offer to meet with protesters shows 'they’ve lost control of the situation, to a certain extent.'
Canadian released from Turkish prison recounts ‘nightmare’ of three-year ordeal
News
|
By
Samantha Wright Allen
Davud Hanci was sentenced to 15 years years in a Turkish prison for his alleged involvement in the 2016 coup. Now back in Canada, he’s speaking about the ‘madness’ of his arrest and nearly three years in jail.
Parole officers still floundering from Harper budget cuts, says union head supporting Tory parole board motion
News
|
By
Mike Lapointe
The Conservative opposition motion condemning the decision made by the Parole Board of Canada that led to Marylène Levesque’s death passed unanimously in the House on Feb. 5.
Foreign troop deployment at traditionally low levels in Africa amid Security Council campaign
News
|
By
Neil Moss
Canada currently has 120 Canadian Force members deployed to Africa, down from 427 members that were deployed to the continent during Canada's contribution to the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali.
Trending Stories
Feb 12, 2020
‘Government can do so much by doing less’: Desmond Cole on shedding discomfiting light on systemic injustices
Feb 13, 2020
Oka Crisis veteran says feds have ‘lost control’ of country-wide solidarity protest in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs
Feb 13, 2020
Politics This Morning: Trudeau calls for ‘dialogue’ amid Wet’suwet’en solidarity protests
Feb 14, 2020
Politics This Morning: Freeland in Prince Edward Island; Champagne, Trudeau eye Munich Security Conference; and Baird’s not running
Feb 13, 2020
Agricultural innovation critical for industry and government to address climate change
Feb 17, 2020
It’s Louis Riel Day today in Manitoba, Salhany offers a fresh book on Canada’s ‘most famous trial in court history’
The Hill Times
breaks exclusive,
insider stories
every day.
Would you like to read
this notable, free story?
Enter your email address to
register a free account.
Subscribe to the newsletter.
(You may unsubscribe at any time.)
A valid email address is required to register.
Register
Already a Hill Times subscriber?
Please sign in
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
Inside The Hill Times
News
Opinion
Foreign Policy
Politics
Policy
Legislation
Lobbying
Hill Life & People
Hill Climbers
Heard On The Hill
Policy Briefings
Parliamentary Calendar
Letters to the Editor
Editorials
Embassy Archives
Archives
Columns
Andrew Caddell
Andrew Cardozo
John Chenier
Sheila Copps
David Crane
Jim Creskey
Gwynne Dyer
Phil Gurski
Michael Harris
Erica Ifill
Scott Taylor
Joe Jordan
Amy Kishek
Rose LeMay
Alex Marland
Gerry Nicholls
Nancy Peckford
Tim Powers
Susan Riley
Lisa Van Dusen
Les Whittington
Hill Times Publishing
About Us
Our Team
Contact Us
Advertising
Subscribe
Group Subscriptions
Submit an Article
Internships
Reuse and Permissions
Member Centre
The Wire Report
The Lobby Monitor
Parliament Now
Inside Ottawa Directory
Hill Times Careers
Classifieds
Hill Times Store
Hill Times Research Health
© 2020 Hill Times Publishing
Contact Us
Work With Us
Advertise
Privacy
Terms of Service
Subscriptions