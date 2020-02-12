Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Global

A modest proposal for the assisted demise of democracy

By Lisa Van Dusen      Feb. 12, 2020

For which babies boiled and fricasseed provide both inspiration and a cautionary tale. With thanks and apologies to J. Swift.

Voters participate in a caucus meeting in Des Moines, Iowa, on Feb. 3. If the assisted death of democracy is presented as a more of a gift than a theft, the assailants might just make a clean getaway, writes Lisa Van Dusen. Flickr photograph by Phil Roeder

It is a melancholy object to those tethered by screens ubiquitous when they see the sorry spectacle of democracy in its current state of abashment.

