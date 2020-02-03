Room For Rent – THE GLEBE

Home Page
Monday, February 3, 2020
Race to the finish: inside the ‘big push’ for digital dominance in the short Conservative leadership contest
News
|
By
Peter Mazereeuw
Facebook's new ad library will make it harder for candidates to discretely court social conservatives for support, says strategist Stephen Carter.
Senators return with committee talks, rule changes, and the CUSMA bill on the agenda
News
|
By
Peter Mazereeuw
Hashing out control over Senate committees will be a priority when the Senate returns.
Conservative leadership candidates likely to raise 60 per cent of funds online, but must get party approval first, says Gladu
News
|
By
Abbas Rana
Former foreign affairs minister Peter MacKay has been officially approved to enter the leadership contest, while Conservative MP Erin O’Toole, Conservative MP MarilynRick Peterson are still undergoing the review process.
Opposition MPs will do ‘due diligence’ on new NAFTA bill as Liberals urge quick passage
News
|
By
Neil Moss
'[The Liberals] are in a minority position, so there's going to be an opportunity for a thorough review. And I think Canadians really deserve nothing less,' says Green critic Paul Manly.
Journos-turned-MPs applaud CBC’s decision to drop The National’s four-host format
By
Mike Lapointe
'We clearly chose to take a chance,' says CBC exec Michael Gruzuk. 'It didn’t work the way that we expected in the first season or two, and we’ve now made an adjustment.'
Senators Gagné, LaBoucane-Benson named to government team in the Red Chamber
News
|
By
Peter Mazereeuw
Senator Lynn Beyak should be suspended again, says Ethics Committee
News
|
By
Peter Mazereeuw
Feds say risk low of coronavirus outbreak in Canada, as WHO declares global health emergency
News
Quarantining those being airlifted from China could be a logistical 'headache' for the government, says Dr. Donald Vinh of McGill University.
Conservatives push back on NDP, Liberal motions to create extra vice-chair slot across House committees
News
|
By
Beatrice Paez
For their work in assisting the committee chair, each vice-chair would be entitled to a $6,200 pay bump on top of an MP’s base salary of $178,900.
