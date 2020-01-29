The royal tourist attraction comes to stay

Are you a fan of the world’s most profitable human tourist attraction? Do you love to fawn over famous people who have no last name? Well, here’s your chance to join those Canadians eagerly basking in the reflected grace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, since this pair will soon live among us. While Ms. Markle is an actress with a talent for commercial endorsements, Harry is the absentee duke of some inherited U.K. plot and the grandson of your plodding monarch, our lady of many hats.