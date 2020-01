ISG Senator Stan Kutcher had also advocated in favour of offering families financial assistance to alleviate the strain some may be experiencing in having to cover unexpected costs. Ottawa has since said it will offer $25,000 in assistance to the Canadian families of the victims of Flight 752.

ISG Senator Stan Kutcher, a leading psychiatrist, and Liberal MP Omar Alghabra, parliamentary secretary to the prime minister, are advising the government on how to support the families of the victims who were killed on Flight 752 on Jan. 8. All 176 passengers, including 86 Canadians and permanent residents, were killed on the Ukrainian International Airlines Flight. Iran claimed the plane was unintentionally targeted by its surface-to-air missiles, blaming heightened tensions with the U.S. over the killing, ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump, on Jan. 3 of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the elite Quds Force.