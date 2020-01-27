For baby boomers, a fix to medical-assistance-in-dying law urgently needed

The law allowing for medical assistance in dying needs to be changed as soon as possible. Since 2016, MAID has now been available to Canadians, with over 7,000 Canadians having taken advantage of this medical procedure to end their lives, on their own terms and with dignity. Despite some dire predictions by groups lobbying against MAID, the sky has not fallen. However, it’s lacking in one key area—allowing preconditions to be setup prior to one’s health deteriorating to the point that you no longer qualify for MAID even though you want to end your life.