Interfaith Hill ceremony should be held for Flight 752 victims

Iran’s supreme leader has decided to lead prayers in respect and remembrance for the innocent victims of the missile-destroyed passenger plane in Iran. It is revealing that the leader has not performed this action for eight years. It was encouraging that the government of Iran publicly accepted responsibility for the mistaken attack of the passenger plane that was on its way to Canada, with 57 Canadians on board. With the formal prayer ceremony, we now can only hope for full transparency in the investigation of this event and for full justice, such as the due compensation to the victims and the families.