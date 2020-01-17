Ottawa to give $25,000 in ‘immediate assistance’ to Canadian families of plane-crash victims

NATIONAL PRESS THEATRE — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said Ottawa is offering $25,000 in “immediate assistance” to the Canadian families of the victims killed in the fatal plane crash.

In a packed room at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, Mr. Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) announced the move as the “first step” in helping the grieving families, as the government continues to press Iran to offer restitution to the victims after Iran admitted it unintentionally shot down the civilian jet that killed all 176 passengers and crew.

The money will be used to help cover costs associated with funeral arrangements and travel. The families of the 57 Canadian citizens and 29 permanent residents who died aboard Flight 752 will receive the compensation in the “coming days.”

“Our government is fully committed to holding Iran accountable, and that includes financial compensation,” he said. “I’ve met [the families], they can’t wait weeks—they need support now.”

Should Iran compensate the families, he said, the money will not be used to reimburse the Canadian government.

“We haven’t looked at what the full compensation will look like from Iran,” he said. “This is only immediate assistance. We expect Iran will compensate these families in the medium term.”

Mr. Trudeau has also enlisted Independent Senator Stan Kutcher (Nova Scotia), an expert on mental health, to provide advice on how to support the grieving families. Health Canada officials will be working to “ensure that grieving” families “have access to mental health services.”

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne (Saint-Maurice-Champlain, Que.), met with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zari, for a “lengthy meeting” in Muscat, Oman, during which he raised the need for full compensation to the families, according to a readout from his office. He also urged Iran to provide Canadian investigators access to the black-box data, which will be critical in piecing together the circumstances that led Iran to accidentally shoot down the civilian jet. Their meeting marks the first face-to-face meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran and Canada, since Ottawa cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012.

https://twitter.com/FP_Champagne/status/1218226912637652992

Mr. Champagne convened a meeting of the Canada-led International Response Group, which includes the U.K., Afghanistan, and Sweden, to develop a framework for holding Iran accountable. Among their list of demands, the partners called on Iran to accept “full responsibility” for the crash and to hold “transparent and impartial judicial proceedings.”

Mr. Trudeau’s update comes days after Iran arrested “some individuals,” including a person who filmed footage of the plane accidentally being shot down.

Asked if he feared those arrested could be “scapegoats” by a reporter, Mr. Trudeau responded “that’s one of our concerns” but cautioned from drawing further conclusions.

Repatriation to begin ‘in coming days,’ says Trudeau

Though the absence of diplomatic ties has complicated efforts to repatriate the remains of the victims, Mr. Trudeau said he expects the “first ones to come back in the coming days.” So far, about 20 families have asked for their loved ones to be returned to Canada, said Mr. Trudeau, while others expect the victims to be buried in the country.

For days, Iran denied involvement in the crash, but later admitted it was responsible, after some countries, including Canada, cited preliminary intelligence reports that pointed to Tehran being responsible.

Mr. Trudeau’s update comes as Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called U.S. President Donald Trump a “clown” who will “push a poisonous dagger” into the backs of Iran.

Asked how culpable the U.S. was, Mr. Trudeau said the “Iranians bear full responsibility” for the downing of Flight 752.

