Build understanding, build respect: how hard can it be?

OTTAWA—I teach about cultural competence and the lack of understanding between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians. One of the consistent responses from non-Indigenous participants is shock about the amount of pain that some Indigenous families go through. It’s true, some Indigenous families endure more pain in a year than some non-Indigenous families might endure in decades. However, this isn’t the trauma competition game and there are no winners.
Enter your email address to
register a free account.