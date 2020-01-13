Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising
Log In
Opinion

Build understanding, build respect: how hard can it be?

By Rose LeMay      Jan. 13, 2020

Everybody has a story, and Indigenous families need to have their stories heard. With understanding, maybe we can even build some respect.

Red Sky Performance, pictured on Sept. 30, 2019, at the Honouring National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. One of the consistent responses from non-Indigenous participants is shock about the amount of pain that some Indigenous families go through, writes Rose LeMay. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

OTTAWA—I teach about cultural competence and the lack of understanding between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians. One of the consistent responses from non-Indigenous participants is shock about the amount of pain that some Indigenous families go through. It’s true, some Indigenous families endure more pain in a year than some non-Indigenous families might endure in decades. However, this isn’t the trauma competition game and there are no winners.

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Liberals still haven’t had a national caucus discussion about federal election outcome and they want one, say Grit MPs

News|By Abbas Rana
The Trudeau Liberals are holding their winter national caucus meeting in Ottawa Jan. 22-24; however, it's unclear if the party’s electoral performance will be dissected at the meeting.

Poilievre has advantage as ‘most conservative’ candidate in Conservative leadership race, says campaign guru Kory Teneycke

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Pierre Poilievre will be a 'Conservative classic' option for party members in the leadership contest, says pollster Nik Nanos.

Fundraising a big challenge for Conservative leadership candidates in upcoming contest, say political players

News|By Abbas Rana
Being able to raise funds is a key prerequisite to be an effective leader, says veteran Conservative political insider Tim Powers.

Senators say ‘no thanks’ to top job after Harder’s exit

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
The Prime Minister’s Office has three weeks to find a new government team in the Senate before Senators return from the winter break.

Citing intelligence sources, Trudeau says Ukrainian airliner may have been unintentionally struck by Iranian missile

News|By Palak Mangat
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cautioned against drawing any conclusions until there is a 'full and complete and credible investigation.'

Seasoned Tory fundraiser Eaton looking to next chapter, party rejuvenation as Senate retirement looms

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
After a decade in the upper Chamber, Senator Nicole Eaton says she’s a political junkie and retirement won’t keep her out of the mix.

The future of Canada’s contribution to the fight against ISIS in hands of Americans, say experts

News|By Neil Moss
There isn't much Canada can do to actively de-escalate the rising U.S.-Iran tensions with little leverage in the region, say experts.

Trudeau says it’s ‘dangerous to speculate’ on cause behind fatal plane crash in Iran

News
While the cause of flight PS752 crashing remains unknown, Iranian officials had initially cited the possibility of a mechanical failure, but later retreated without offering an explanation. 

Legislative preview: Grits face tricky landscape with dozens of legal changes promised in mandate letters

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez, Justice Minister David Lametti, and Public Safety Minister Bill Blair seem poised to play big roles in advancing the government’s legislative agenda in the 43rd Parliament.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions