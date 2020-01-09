Classic Cars Wanted

Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez, Justice Minister David Lametti, and Public Safety Minister Bill Blair seem poised to play big roles in advancing the government’s legislative agenda in the 43rd Parliament.
The election of Liberal MP Anthony Rota to the Speaker's role over his party colleague Geoff Regan, the incumbent, did not surprise Conservative MP John Nater, who said his caucus may have wanted an alternative.
As tensions escalate in the Middle East, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was holed up in meetings in Ottawa with Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance, and DND deputy minister Jody Thomas.