Classic Cars Wanted

Jan. 9, 2020

I am looking to buy classic cars no matter what condition.

Trudeau says it’s ‘dangerous to speculate’ on cause behind fatal plane crash in Iran

News
While the cause of flight PS752 crashing remains unknown, Iranian officials had initially cited the possibility of a mechanical failure, but later retreated without offering an explanation. 

Seasoned Tory fundraiser Eaton looking to next chapter, party rejuvenation as Senate retirement looms

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
After a decade in the upper Chamber, Senator Nicole Eaton says she’s a political junkie and retirement won’t keep her out of the mix.

Legislative preview: Grits face tricky landscape with dozens of legal changes promised in mandate letters

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez, Justice Minister David Lametti, and Public Safety Minister Bill Blair seem poised to play big roles in advancing the government’s legislative agenda in the 43rd Parliament.

‘Like a surprise military operation’: Potential Tory leadership bids being prepped with big names on the radar

News|By Abbas Rana
‘It's a race to get the best people to work on the campaign,’ says a Conservative source, while caucus members hedge support until the full field of candidates is revealed.

Conservative MPs sought to oust incumbent Speaker, wanted alternative, says Tory MP Nater

News|By Palak Mangat
The election of Liberal MP Anthony Rota to the Speaker's role over his party colleague Geoff Regan, the incumbent, did not surprise Conservative MP John Nater, who said his caucus may have wanted an alternative.

Muslim-Canadian group ‘deeply disappointed’ by end to ethics review of Senator Boisvenu’s Facebook activity

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Conservative Senator Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu left a handful of alt-right Facebook groups, some of which he has said he was added to without his consent, and apologized.

Temporary suspension of Canada-led NATO training mission ‘wise,’ say experts, as NDP calls for troops to come home

News|By Neil Moss, Aidan Chamandy, Palak Mangat
As tensions escalate in the Middle East, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was holed up in meetings in Ottawa with Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance, and DND deputy minister Jody Thomas.

Senate ethics officer drops review of Boisvenu after Conservative Senator apologizes, severs ties with far-right Facebook groups

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
'I stand for the diversity, multiculturalism, and equality that this country proudly upholds,' Senator Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu told the Senate Ethics Officer last fall.

Countries left to ‘absolute uncertainty’ without WTO appeals body, says senior Chilean trade official

News|By Neil Moss
Chilean Trade Vice Minister Rodrigo Yañez says the World Economic Forum in Davos will be an 'important milestone' to measure the status of the WTO.
